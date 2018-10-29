Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After two years on top, Selena Gomez has been dethroned as the most-followed person on Instagram.

The new king of the photo-sharing platform is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nearly 144,350,000 followers. Selena now trails that by a narrow margin, with an Instagram following of about 144,325,000.

The singer had held the title for over two years — in 2016, she bested her BFF Taylor Swift as the champion of social media.

The fact that Selena no longer wears the Instagram crown isn't exactly a surprise, as she has been intentionally inactive on social media since late September.

"Taking a social media break. Again," she wrote on Instagram on September 23. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

The social media departure came before Selena entered a mental health treatment facility.

According to TMZ, Selena was hospitalized twice within two weeks, with the first hospitalization coming in late September when she had an "alarmingly low white blood cell count." She was released after a few days in the hospital.

Then, during the first week of October, she was again hospitalized after another low blood cell count. During that hospital stay, TMZ reported, the pop star had "a meltdown" and "freaked out" and "tried ripping the IVs out of her arm."

Several sources likened it to "an emotional breakdown." The singer later reportedly checked into a psychiatric facility to receive dialectical behavior therapy.

A source told People magazine at the time that Selena has had a "tough" few weeks.