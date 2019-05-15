Ellie Goulding has revealed that she's nearly retired from music due to relentless touring and a feeling of having accomplished everything, but she's since "rediscovered" her passion.

"It was ten years of non-stop touring and it got to a point a few years ago where I really had to go away from it all," she said. "I thought for a second, 'Maybe I can just quietly go away,' but I rediscovered my joy for song writing, and I'm playing guitar, and I've started to teach myself piano, so I kind of have been rejuvenated and got back to a point where I really love it again."

During the interview with "This Morning" on Wednesday, Ellie, 32, said she genuinely thought about simply quitting.

"You know, after 10 years and everything that's happened, it was kind of just before I met my fiancé," she said, referring to Caspar Jopling, to whom she got engaged in 2018. "It was just another case of taking it for granted and thinking, 'I've kind of done everything now and maybe I should move on to something new.'"

She now acknowledges that she just needed "a second to breathe."

Ellie got a taste of fame early in her career with her debut album, "Lights," which saw her near the top the charts.

"I think it just took its toll on me. In the beginning it was all very new and exciting and it was a new world," she said, adding it was a "combination of things" that took their toll on her on her mental fitness. "Self confidence, you can often lose that in yourself. The touring, the travel, is just really tiring. It can really take a toll on your head and it's lonely."

She continued, "At the end of the day, it was just me out there and it was a lot to take on by myself. I actually signed my record deal when I was really young and was thrown straight into it. That was the default of my life in my twenties. Thank goodness I have had a chance to take a step back from it and do normal things, like see my family and watch my nephew grow up. I feel a bit more in control now."

