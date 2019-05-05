Lyanna Mormont might have been small in stature, but the brave "Game of Thrones" character still killed one of the biggest threats on the hit HBO show. And the actress who plays Lyanna almost didn't get to see it air on television!

Hbo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Ramsey, the 15 year old who played the late young Lady Mormont -- the character who was crushed to death on the April 28 episode of "GoT" during the epic Battle of Winterfell as she stabbed a White Walker giant in the eye -- is not allowed to watch the series because her parents think it's too gory.

"I'll probably watch it all when I'm 18," the actress told Britain's Daily Star in a story published on May 5.

But her parents did relent a little bit and let her watch her own character's death plus some other scenes from last season. "I was allowed to see myself being killed last Sunday and I've watched a bit of Season 7," said Bella, who posted a great slideshow of photos of herself in character with other co-stars on Instagram after her death scene aired.

However, she added, "Even the episodes I have seen, there have been some parts where Mum and Dad just stand in front of me to block me seeing anything too gruesome onscreen."

So what did she think of her young but heroic character's brutal demise? Bella was "thrilled" by it, she told the Daily Star. "I was pretty excited. I think it's a great death. If you're going to die on 'Game of Thrones,' at least die well," she said. "There have been so many deaths in the series, so I was happy to be given the ending I got. It was heroic, which I'm very grateful for."

Bella also told the Daily Star how they filmed her wild scene in which the Night King's zombie giant bats her into the ground before grabbing her and crunching her in his hand.

HBO/BSkyB/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

"I was in a harness for that and I got pulled sideways on to a crash mat," she explained, adding that she was then pulled up "on a massive claw machine" to bring her eye-to-eye with the oversized White Walker.

"The machine then shook me up and down to make it seem like I was being shaken by the giant. Then I had to grab the Dragonglass dagger out of my belt and stab it into a big green polystyrene ball that represented the giant's eye," she continued, adding, "It was surreal. There was lots of fake blood mixed into that, which was fun."

There are still three episodes left in the show's eighth and final season, and Bella is rooting for one character in particular to win the Iron Throne by the conclusion.

"I think it would be cool if Arya did," she told the Daily Star. "She killed the Night King, so I think she deserves it."