Lara Spencer is scaling back at "Good Morning America," it was revealed on April 16.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Instead of appearing on the ABC morning show every weekday, viewers will soon see her only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, reports from Page Six, Variety and Deadline reveal, as the show focuses more on three core personalities -- Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. Amy Robach, meanwhile, has been promoted to "20/20," where she'll replace exiting Elizabeth Vargas.

According to an April 17 story from Page Six, "Staff are relieved that Lara's schedule is being cut back," an industry insider told the New York Post's gossip column. "She treats staff badly, she yells at people and she makes a lot of extra work for people."

Heidi Gutman / ABC

One day earlier, People magazine reported that Lara wanted to cut back so that she could spend more time focusing on her lifestyle brand and the TV shows she makes with her production company, DuffKat. Lara hosts the Emmy-winning series "Flea Market Flip," which she also created, on HGTV and, according to People, will executive produce two shows (and host one) that she recently sold to Discovery Inc.

"She knows she can't balance 'GMA,' all her upcoming television shows and DuffKat while also finding time for her family," a source told People. "Not to mention, she's in the midst of planning a wedding!" (Lara and financial tech company CEO Rick McVey confirmed their engagement in January after two years of dating.)

Victor Hugo / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Page Six, however, reports that industry sources are claiming Lara's decreased presence isn't entirely her idea and that she's "being quietly sidelined," the Post writes.

"Lara's good at her job but it's not like the [ratings] are affected when she's not on [the show]," an insider told the Post.

While Lara hasn't commented on the reports, a rep for "GMA" told Page Six there's no drama. "This is ridiculous. She is the ultimate team player. Lara decided to cut back her hours on 'GMA' to focus on her production company."