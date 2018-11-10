Rumors of a possible engagement have surrounded Kylie Jenner, but it seems that the reality TV star isn't betrothed yet.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The speculation started after she posted a video to social media a few days ago. In the video, her house is littered with huge flower bouquets and rose petals. Travis Scott's song "Hell of a Night" plays in the video, which Kylie has said is her favorite song of his.

"Hell of a way to end the night," she captioned the video.

"Did Kylie Jenner get engaged????," one person commented.

"I bet u Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got engaged, that's why so many flowers," another said.

Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods, commented with a crying face emoji.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Kylie is not engaged, despite the romantic gesture.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Travis wanted to do something special for his girlfriend to celebrate the announcement of Kylie Cosmetics was partnering with Ulta Beauty stores, TMZ said. In addition, Travis wanted to make a grand gesture to mark the beginning of his tour. The website notes that Kylie and the couple's daughter, Stormi, are hitting the road with Travis.