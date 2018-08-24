It's a big school year for the Gosselin children. Jon and Kate's twins, Mady and Cara, are entering their senior year of high school, and the sextuplets are now in eighth grade. To commemorate their big day, their mother snapped a first day of school photo in front of their house, which she shared on Instagram. She captioned the shot, "Feels like school never ended... and they're already back!"

However, fans quickly noticed that two children were missing from the shot — two of the sextuplets Collin and Hannah.

In 2016, the "Kate Plus 8" star shared that Collin was entering a program that assists children with special needs. "Collin has special needs. [There's] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things," she shared. This has been a struggle we've had for a very long time, and it's one I've dealt with on my own. I've felt very alone in this. By the same token, it's not something that has only impacted me or him — our entire family has been impacted."

In 2017, a source told Hollywood Life that being on camera was too much stimulation for Collin. "Kate decided to send him to a facility, because she thought it was best for him," their source explained. "Now it seems that Collin is flourishing, and he's responding very well to one-on-one instruction. He definitely finds it easier to function and cope better without all the chaos that his home life entails."

As for Hannah missing out on the school photo, it is because she is reportedly living with her father, Jon Gosselin, these days. In May, a source told E! News, "Hannah has been living with Jon full-time for quite a while. They have a great relationship."

@jongosselin1 / Instagram

Gosselin has previously complained about not being able to see all eight of his children, as his ex-wife maintains full custody. In 2016 he told Entertainment Tonight that he had not seen all eight of his children together in three to four years and that he mostly only sees Hannah, Leah, Aaden and Joel.