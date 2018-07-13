A woman has been charged with 11 felonies for hacking into Selena Gomez's email, stealing photos and posting them online.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Susan Atrach of New Jersey hacked into the singer's email accounts on multiple occasions from during a nine-month span from 2015 to 2016.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"She then allegedly obtained stored media that she posted online and shared with other people," the DA said, according to The Blast.

Susan has now been charged with five felony counts of identity theft; five felony counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud or to control or obtain money, property or data; and one felony count of accessing and using computer data or taking supporting documentation without permission.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In 2017, nude photos of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted to her Instagram account.

She could end up in prison for nearly a decade if she's convicted and sentenced on all counts.

"In order to avoid using the extradition process, the District Attorney's Office agreed to allow the defendant to surrender herself by Aug. 27," the district attorney told The Blast. Prosecutors want Susan held on $250,000 bail.