RZA explained that he tried to buy back the uber-rare single copy of Wu Tang's album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," which former pharmaceuticals CEO and now convicted felon Martin Shkreli purchased back in 2015.

When Shkreli listed the item for sale on eBay, RZA went after it -- he admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. "The first thing I did was call my lawyer, and I was like, 'Yo, let's go,'" the rapper said.

Unfortunately he was unsuccessful in getting the coveted item back because of contracts that had been signed during the original sale of the album.

"They said, 'All right, check with your contract.' And it's no, you can't do it. Ain't that a [expletive]?" RZA said of the discussion he had with his lawyers about trying to get the record back.

It is still unclear what will become of "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," however, in another turn of events, earlier this month, the Department of Justice actually ordered Shkreli, who recently received seven years in prison, to hand over the album to the US government.

Shkreli's attorneys are appealing the forfeiture order.