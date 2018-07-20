Rapper Xzibit is back in the good graces of California after cutting a huge six-figure check to settle his tax debt.

On Friday, the former "Pimp My Ride" host posted a photo to Instagram of a receipt from the Franchise Tax Board in California. It said he paid $233,810.

"This is by no means a 'floss' this is a cautionary message to all my fellow entertainers and entrepreneurs, PAY YOUR TAXES!!," he wrote, adding that he trusted the wrong people with his financial responsibilities for years, which left him in a financially dire situation.

The Blast said he owed money to the state for 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

"People love to spread false and inaccurate information in this day and age, and I suffered for almost a damn decade getting all of this back in order," he wrote, while also encouraging his 639,000 followers to stop buying items they don't need, implying that he fell into that trap.

"Take care of your future and family. If you can't buy it 3 times...guess what? You can't afford to buy it once," he said. "I wiped all of my debt out and it feels like I've had a 300 LB gorilla off my back. No one will take care of your business better than YOU!"

Finally feeling financially free, he ended his lengthy post, writing, "Thank you to everyone that supported me thru the tough times and brace yourself for what is now on its way."