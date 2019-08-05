Yolanda Hadid is proudly showing off her bikini body for all the online world to see.

Over the weekend, Gigi and Bella's mom posted a series of images showing her splashing around in the ocean in Holland with a Siberian husky puppy.

"Playdate with my new puppy nephew 'Snow' today at the North Sea," she captioned the professional-looking Instagram images.

In the images, Yolanda, 55, shows off her perfectly toned body in a yellow bikini.

Yolanda paired the outfit with aviator sunglasses, and she also donned a Houston Rockets hat in some of the photos.

Earlier this year, the former model spoke about living naturally.

"Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, Botox, extensions and all the bulls--t I thought I needed in order to keep up with society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like, until the toxicity of it all almost killed me," she told Harper's Bazaar.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told Nine Honey that she avoids carbs as much as possible.

"I'm no saint—I love pizza, sweets and wine as much as everyone else, but I have such sensitivities to these foods that it's almost not worth the price to pay. However, I do indulge once in a while because I believe we should enjoy everything, as long as it's in moderation," she said. "I am definitely convinced that you are what you eat, and that food is thy medicine. I have learned that some foods severely affected my fatigue, joint pain and inflammation."

"I try to eat a lot of organic vegetables because pesticides that are sprayed on conventional produce can be toxic and affect the immune system," she continued. "Veggies contain a lot of important antioxidants and fibers."