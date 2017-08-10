Selena Gomez and Zedd had a very brief romance in 2015, but it left a lasting impact on the DJ, and not necessarily in a good way.

Getty Images

Of course, none of his negative feelings are directly related to the pop star.

"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones," he told Billboard magazine of the worst part of dating the superstar. "I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

Selena is featured on Zedd's "I Want You to Know" single and music video.

He told Billboard that he didn't know true fame "until Selena came into my world."

Invision/AP

The romance between the two didn't last long. In June, the pop superstar told a New Zealand radio station that she and Zedd had a "thing" and that it was "nice."

Nowadays, Zedd won't say whether he's dating, but his ex, Selena, is in a full-fledged romance with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

REX/Shutterstock

In May, it was reported that she's "head over heels" for her man.

"She is head over heels in love with Abel," a source told E!. "This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber."

In June, Selena opened up about her romance to Ryan Seacrest.

"Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to … not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself," she said. "I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually."

She addded, "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."