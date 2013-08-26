Beyonce changes hair yet again, parties with Jay Z after skipping MTV VMAs

beyonce hair

Us Weekly

Beyonce is becoming quite the quick-change artist! On Sunday, Aug. 25, the "Grown Woman" singer debuted yet another new hairstyle -- her third one this month. Stepping out with husband Jay Z in New York City, the singer showed off a longer, wavier version of the short blond bob she rocked a week ago at the V Festival in the U.K.

The chic new 'do -- which the 31-year-old wore parted to the side -- comes just a few weeks after Beyonce made headlines for taking out her extensions and revealing a stunning blond pixie cut. That major makeover was followed by a less drastic blond bob just days later.

Beyonce and her husband were among the few music superstars not in attendance at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. A source tells Us Weekly that the "Crazy in Love" singer -- in the midst of her colossal Mrs. Carter world tour -- considered going to either perform or present but ultimately decided against it. However, she and Jay Z joined in on the festivities later when the rapper's company Roc Nation hosted an after-party at New York City hotspot PH-D.

Among the celebs who showed up to celebrate with the power couple were Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and his 'N Sync bandmates, Drake, Rita Ora, Macklemore, Jamie Foxx, and Cassie. An onlooker says Beyonce spent the whole night chatting with "Me and You" singer Cassie, while Jay Z caught up with Video of the Year winner and Legends of the Summer tour mate Timberlake.

