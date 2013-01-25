Beyonce's Courtside Couture

Beyonce Jay-Z courtside red jumpsuit

By Stacie Anthony

Jay-Z and Beyonce have long been sports superfans. But since Jay-Z became a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets, this stylish duo has taken their spectating game to a whole new level at the team's new stadium. And these two have never been the type to wear their favorite player's jersey. Just for some rah-rah fun, let's take a look back at the queen B's best courtside fashion -- and that of her favorite accessory, Jay …

Sure, Beyonce took a fashion risk when she rocked this red-and-white patterned jumpsuit. But there's no way she deserves a standing ovation for this look. Here, she was snapped sporting this less-than-flattering ensemble at the Toronto Raptors vs. the Brooklyn Nets at the new Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 3, 2012.