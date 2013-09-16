Fashion Face-off: Emmy nominees

By Stacie Anthony

Awards season officially begins with the return of the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 22. To kick off Hollywood's favorite time of year, we're pitting this year's Emmy nominees against each other in an ultimate fashion showdown. From the best red carpets looks to the sharpest street style, click though to cast your vote …

Last year, sheer paneling was all the rage. "Downton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery rocked a navy Louis Vuitton gown with a sweetheart neckline at the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards. Claire Danes, in Valentino, donned the same trend at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.