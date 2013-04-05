Fashion face-off: Kristen Stewart vs. Emma Watson

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Kristen Stewart and Emma Watson have certainly drawn enough comparisons over the years: Each is the star of a major film franchise, they've both grown up in front of the cameras, and they're less than a week apart in age. So it seemed only natural that we pit the "Twilight" and "Harry Potter" stars against each other in the ultimate movie franchise fashion face-off! Whose style sense is tops: the sexy vampire or the sweet wizard? You decide!

Both Kristen and Emma donned one-sleeve white minidresses for film premieres. K.Stew chose an embellished Elie Saab frock for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" on June 24, 2010, and Emma was a vision in white in a Brood mini with a peplum waist at a screening of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in New York City on Sept. 13, 2012. But who got the look right?