Fashion Lessons: Met Costume Institute Gala

Fashion critics applaud the Academy Awards for hosting the biggest night of the year when it comes to fashion. But actually, fashion's biggest night of the year really happens in New York when the Costume Institute holds its yearly benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The yearly fashion bash is scheduled for Monday, so in honor of its rich history, we're taking a look a back at some of the biggest misses of years past. Consider it a cautionary tale for future attendees. And, no need to thank us, thank these lucky ladies!

Beyonce

Year: 2012

Designer: Givenchy haute couture by Riccardo Tisci

Oil spill? No problem! But we really should cut Bey some slack for this dizzying spiderweb design (there's so much to look at, our eyes can't focus!), because after all, it was her major red carpet return a mere four months after she gave birth.