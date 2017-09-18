2017 Emmy Awards: Celebrity wardrobe changes

Why limit yourself to just one designer confection on TV's biggest night?! Stars like Jessica Biel, Julianne Hough and Sarah Hyland certainly didn't! They're just a few of the famous faces who switched up their looks before hitting the party scene following the 2017 Emmys. Wonderwall.com is comparing celebs' different looks, starting with the star of "The Sinner," who started the day in a stunning Ralph & Russo dress. Keep reading to see how she and more celebs changed their looks...

