2017 MTV EMAs fashion hits and misses

If there's one award show that consistently delivers jaw-dropping fashion moments -- for better or for worse -- it's the MTV Europe Music Awards. The 24th Annual MTV EMAs were held at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on Nov. 11, 2017. Wonderwall.com is showing you the stylish stars who nailed their looks -- and those who needed some help -- starting with host Rita Ora. Suffice to say her bathrobe and towel turban ensemble was a bust, but at least it had everyone talking! And considering it was part of a show-opening gag -- she got a call claiming MTV needed a host at the last minute, so she rushed right over -- she gets a pass. Keep reading to get a closer look at Rita dripping in diamonds and to see more fashion hits and misses from the annual MTV award show...

RELATED: 2017 MTV EMAs red carpet