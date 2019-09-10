Emmy nominees' best recent style moments

Not only are this year's crop of Emmy nominees talented -- they're stylish too! Ahead of the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best recent fashion moments from the 2019 nominees, starting with Margaret Qualley! The brunette beauty, who's up for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her work on "Fosse/Verdon," donned this dreamy Gucci gown during the Venice Film Festival in August. The star selected this spaghetti-strap mauve design with ruffles, pleating and gold detailing for the "Seberg" screening red carpet, which makes us excited to see what she wears on TV's biggest night. Keep reading for more nominees' great recent style moments...

