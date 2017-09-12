Emmy Awards: The best photos from over the years

We're so excited for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017, when our favorite TV stars will be honored for their amazing work on the small screen. As happens every year, the ceremony will include moments full of glam, laughter, drama and even a few tears -- and we can't wait! Join Wonderwall.com as we relive some of the best Emmy moments throughout the years -- all caught on camera -- starting with the hilarious announcement of the 2011 Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy. It was Melissa McCarthy's first-ever Emmy nomination, and her pals and fellow nominees -- including Martha Plimpton, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Laura Linney and Edie Falco -- decided to prank the audience by ascending the stage when their names were called instead of sitting in their seats and smiling, as per usual. Once on stage, the women hugged and held hands as if they were contestants in a beauty pageant, feigning nervousness while the audience died laughing. When Melissa's name was announced as the winner, presenters Rob Lowe and Sofia Vergara produced a rhinestone-encrusted tiara and bouquet of red roses in addition to the shiny gold statuette, which made her comedy win one of the funniest ever.

