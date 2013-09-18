The most buzzed-about Emmy fashion moments of years past
Sofia Vergara flaunted her Colombian curves in this jaw-dropping aqua embellished Zuhair Murad mermaid dress during the 2012 Emmys. The gown was certainly gorgeous, but what really got people talking was the "Modern Family" star's decision to reveal on Twitter that she busted her zipper -- leaving her bottom fully on display -- midway through the show.
Sofia Vergara flaunted her Colombian curves in this jaw-dropping aqua embellished Zuhair Murad mermaid dress during the 2012 Emmys. The gown was certainly gorgeous, but what really got people talking was the "Modern Family" star's decision to reveal on Twitter that she busted her zipper -- leaving her bottom fully on display -- midway through the show.