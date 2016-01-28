Shakira's all-time hottest looks

"Shakira, Shakira!" The Colombia-born singer is turning 39 on Feb. 2, 2016, and in honor of her special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of her hottest fashion moments. Whenever, wherever Shakira is, she manages to steam up the spotlight. From the red carpet to her performances and gigs, keep reading to see some of her sexiest looks... starting with the time the mother of two filmed a commercial on a Catalonia, Spain, beach on Oct. 8, 2015, wearing a green bikini top and skirt with high slits. Keep reading for more...

