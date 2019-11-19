2009 American Music Awards fashion flashback

The 2019 American Music Awards will air on Nov. 24. In honor of this year's show, Wonderwall.com is throwing it back to 2009, reliving all of the best looks from 10 years ago. A then-17-year-old Selena Gomez, who was a presenter at that year's show, wore a silver mirrored Talbot Runhof gathered dress with strappy black heels and carried a silver purse as she arrived on the big night. Keep reading to see what other musicians considered red carpet attire a decade ago...

RELATED: Most buzzworthy moments from American Music Awards past