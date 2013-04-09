Mindy Kaling's Wacky Red Carpet Style

Mindy Kaling Style

By Katie Mathewson

We loved her in "The Office" and we love her even more in "The Mindy Project." How can you not? Mindy Kaling is feisty, funny, and fabulous. Even on the red carpet, the bold writer-actress doesn't hesitate to do her own thing. Whether you consider her look crazy or creative, there's no denying that Mindy takes some fun risks.

The Aguri Sagimori dress that Mindy wore to the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards looked a bit like she snatched it from Helena Bonham Carter's closet. But for a gal who's often pretty casual, we loved seeing her all dressed up.

