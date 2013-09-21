Nicole Richie's style evolution

By Gena Oppenheim

Nicole Richie may have started out on a reality TV show called "The Simple Life," but her style is sophisticated and always en vogue. The socialite turned fashion mogul has the ability to transform her look from funky boho chic to on-trend elegance in a second. Nicole had a few fashion slip-ups in her early days, but the "Fashion Star" mentor's look has only gotten more refined with age. Check out how the 32-year-old designer's eclectic style has evolved as she celebrates her birthday on Sept. 21.

Nowadays, Nicole plays mommy to adorable tots Harlow and Sparrow, but she has no problem switching into glam mode for the red carpet at night. The Winter Kate creator wowed in Etro at the QVC Red Carpet Style Party in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2013.

