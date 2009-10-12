Hollywood Style Awards Arrivals

By Dana Flax

Sunday night, only the most stylish of stars came out to walk the speckled white carpet of Hollywood Life's Hollywood Style Awards. Click through to see what we saw and heard. (But heed our warning: It may include a bit of Pamela Anderson's underwear.)

Style Siren award winner Kim Kardashian named Jennifer Lopez as her personal style inspiration, paying due respect to famous badunkadunks of the past.