'Sex and the City 2' Premiere

By Brenda Rodriguez, with reporting by Mary S. Park

The ladies are baaack! Wonderwall attended the New York City premiere of "Sex and the City 2" and caught up with some of the cast about the sequel. Click through to see who rocked the red carpet.

Pretty in pink, Kristin Davis gushed about co-star Sarah Jessica Parker and revealed her love for a special guy. "I love to talk to her. I love to hear her opinions. I just love her!" Davis said of SJP. "We love each other, all four of us. It's really, really wonderful." But who does she love more: Aidan or Mr. Big? "Ah, Charlotte is Team Big!" Nicely played.