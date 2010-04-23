By Melissa Hunter, Dana Flax, and Michelle Lanz

Celebrity smooches happen on the daily, but there are a wealth of on-screen and real-life star make-out sessions that are forever burned into our brains. Alas, we present to you our picks for the top 25 most memorable celebrity kisses. So click through for the good, the bad and the tongue-y.

25. Drew Barrymore & Justin Long

As Erin & Garrett

Make-out Spot: In a boat while filming their new summer flick "Going the Distance" in New York's Central Park.

Sure this on-again/off-again couple were just tonguing for the camera, but their unbridled (and lap-straddling) enthusiasm made it clear that they were officially in the on position.