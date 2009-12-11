A Guide to the Sexy Hollywood Jew

By Dana Flax

As a Hanukkah present to the "chosen ones" among us, Wonderwall gives you 20 sexy Jews (plus a few bonus latke-lovin' hotties) who will be lighting the candles (and our fire) this week. Click through to see which celebrity Jewish donuts have the most enviable jelly.

Chosen One: Bar Refaeli

Mishpucha (Family Heritage): Both parents Jewish

Why She's Hot: This is Bar, have you met her bikini?