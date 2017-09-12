It's been a tough year for Aaron Carter.

The former child star was arrested this summer on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. Then he split from his girlfriend Madison Parker. The singer also made headlines as he revealed a number of things about himself, namely that he identifies as bisexual and uses facial fillers. But he's revealing a lot more in a new interview with "The Doctors," airing Wednesday Sept. 13.

Splash News

In preview clips obtained by The Daily Mail, Aaron discusses the cosmetic procedures he undergoes, as he is filmed getting fillers.

"Restylane, Voluma, Juvederm. I get all three, and I'm going to continue doing it. It makes me smile in the mirror," he says in the first clip, filmed at a doctor's office.

"I see a pretty good looking guy, I'm just skinny. And I want to get better," he explains, while starting to tear up. "I can't take this anymore."

In the second preview clip, the 29-year-old reveals that he's been prescribed Xanax, Klonopin, and Oxycodone by his doctors. "I don't mix medications," he explains. "I do it to release stress of pain or angst." But he admitted to the hosts that he buys them illegally on the streets, if need be. However, Aaron says he does not want to keep buying pills on the street or even taking this medication any longer.

The one-time "Dancing With The Stars" contestant, who checked into rehab in 2011, explained his reason for being so honest, saying that the truth will set him free.

Aaron isn't the only member of his family to struggle with addiction — or detail it on "The Doctors." His estranged brother Nick Carter appeared on the show in 2013 to discuss his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

"You can get whatever you want in this industry. And it's a vicious cycle," the Backstreet Boy explained. "And if you don't have a good support system, and good family and good friends, you can fall into that hole."

The 37-year-old has tried to support his younger brother recently, offering to help him on Twitter after his July arrest. However, Aaron was uninterested. "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?" he said in a statement. "That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."