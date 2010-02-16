Best in Show: Stars who look like dogs
By Melissa Hunter
You'd think the Westminster Dog Show has nothing to do with celebrities ... or does it? On the heels of America's most prestigious pooch pageant, here are some celebs who could take home a blue ribbon. You know, with the right training.
Paris Hilton: Afghan
Think this is the only dog Paris would never adopt. She couldn't have that kind of competition in the house.
