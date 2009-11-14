Blind Item P.I.

Mega-famous Hollywood types typically wait for the tell-all autobiography at the end of their career to air their dirty laundry. But not Oscar-winning A-list actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The GOOP.com editrix recently published a newsletter that focused on a certain "frenemy" who was "hell-bent on taking [her] down." Ooh, juicy!

It's not every day that a blind gossip item like this comes straight from the pretty blond show pony's mouth, er, newsletter. Let's take a look at some of Gwynnie's famous besties over the years and see if we can suss out the likeliest suspect.