Celeb, Inc. for Feb. 25

By Melissa Hunter

Really, celebs are worth nothing if they don't have a corresponding product to hawk. At least, that's what their business managers tell them. Click through to see the latest star products, just in time for, um, Purim?

Is it possible to capture the essence of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, bottle it, and sell it? Well, someone seems to think so as The Situation is launching his very own fragrance. It presumably is a floral combination of ab sweat, tanning spray, and laundry detergent, and hopefully it's called GTL for Men.