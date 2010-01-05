Celeb Inc. for Jan. 5

By Melissa Hunter

Didn't get what you wanted at the holidays? Well, worry not: The celebs of the world have shamelessly graciously put their names on a ton of stuff for you to buy!

Jessica Simpson may be Hollywood's newest sympathetic single lady, but you can't feel all too bad for the girl. She's got successful shoe, accessories, outerwear and handbag lines already, and now she has launched a swimwear line ... just in time for the depths of winter! As long as none is inspired by her unfortunate mom jeans of yesteryear (i.e., 2009), we're sold.