Celebs, Inc.: Products From the Stars!

By Melissa Hunter

Celebrities aren't content with just being a product anymore. These days, they also insist on using their fame to sell products as well. And that's why these business-savvy stars are raging against the machine ... with merchandising! Here are the newest A-list-endorsed wares to hit the market, just in time for the recession!

Heidi Klum is the next celebrity whose image will be forever preserved in plastic by Mattel (probably the easiest Barbie transformation to date). The Heidi Barbie doll has already launched her own career: the talking Heidi doll (voiced by Klum herself) "interviewed" fashion icons backstage at New York Fashion Week. The doll was even equipped with Victoria's Secret underwear and a real doll-sized diamond ring. I have a hunch that's not the one they're going to be selling at Kmart come holiday season.

