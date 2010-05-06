Battle of the Iron Babes: Gwynnie vs. ScarJo

By Melissa Hunter

Ever since "Iron Man 2" started filming last year, rumors swelled that Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson did not get along, catfighting over who the bigger star is. Well, we here at Wonderwall want to settle this once and for all to determine who the true A-list, blondish, waify "Iron Man 2" leading lady really is.

Obviously, careful considerations need to be taken into account. Take a look through and see who takes home the prize.