Celebrity Sandwiches for May 4
By Dana Flax
Sure, many sandwich shops offer menu items named after celebs, but do you think your local delicatessen knows what Snooki really likes in her sub? Well, we've unearthed the secret recipes behind many stars' signature sandwiches; click through to take your celebrity snack break.
The Nic Cage Po' Boy
Enter the kitchen of the castle
Split apart one large baguette
Rinse integrity from cash, use as lettuce
Realize you actually don't have any money
Declare bankruptcy, foreclose on sandwich
