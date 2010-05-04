Celebrity Sandwiches for May 4

By Dana Flax

Sure, many sandwich shops offer menu items named after celebs, but do you think your local delicatessen knows what Snooki really likes in her sub? Well, we've unearthed the secret recipes behind many stars' signature sandwiches; click through to take your celebrity snack break.

The Nic Cage Po' Boy

Enter the kitchen of the castle

Split apart one large baguette

Rinse integrity from cash, use as lettuce

Realize you actually don't have any money

Declare bankruptcy, foreclose on sandwich