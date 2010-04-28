Celebs Gone Viral for April 28

By Michelle Lanz

Internet been down all week (gasp!)? Have no fear, Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed on the week's most-viral content. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Do Not Cough While You Interview Xtina

If you're going to interview Christina Aguilera, let this video be a warning to you: Do not cough, sneeze, hiccup, yawn or do any other bodily function in the presence of her highness (or is it heinous?) or she'll have you killed. No, seriously, she will. (Buzzfeed)