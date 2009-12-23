Celebs Gone Viral

Celebs Gone Viral for Dec. 23

By Melissa Hunter

Internet and celebrities. They go together like a stick of dynamite and a freshly-fueled Zippo. Here are some celebs that have e-xploded of late.

Funny or Die has a way with convincing ridiculous human beings to make fun of themselves on camera. Its latest feat is a video of "Jersey Shore" cast members acting as if their absurd personalities are actually just crazy characters they're playing. But c'mon, that could never be. Even if Daniel Day-Lewis spent years doing field research in Jersey, he could never create such a complex, layered character like The Situation.

