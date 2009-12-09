Celebs Gone Viral for Dec. 9

By Melissa Hunter

Internet and celebrities. They go together like a stick of dynamite and a freshly-fueled Zippo. Here are some celebs that have e-xploded of late.

Most "Where Are They Now" packages feature, you know, ex-stars settling down and raising kids, volunteering in third-world nations, guest starring on "CSI," blah, blah, yawn, bored. But the "Family Ties" edition is possibly the most fascinating diversion of paths we've seen.

With Brian Bonsall's arrest and Meredith Baxter coming out of the closet last week, it's been quite a month for the Keaton family. They're just a sex addiction away from a Jerry Springer '80s faux-family special.