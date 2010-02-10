Celebs Gone Viral for Feb. 10

By Michelle Lanz

Another week, another slew of ridiculous celebrity-related viral content on the Interwebs. From videos to Tumblr blogs to infographics, there's enough funny stuff out there to feed your already chronic procrastination problem. Click through to see this week's Web celebs.

Snookishop

My, how far little Snooki has come from that first time her drunken antics got her in trouble on national television. Not only does the self-proclaimed Guidette command big bucks for appearances and next season's "Jersey Shore," but now she's got people creating celebratory Tumblr blogs in her honor. On Snookieshop, the New York native is Photoshopped into random photos, some iconic, some obviously snagged from a random Google image search. Consider that "follow" button clicked! (Snookishop)