Celebs Gone Viral for June 9

By Michelle Lanz

Having trouble with your Internet this week? Have no fear, Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed on the week's most viral content. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Salma Hayek's Surprise Snake Freakout

Salma Hayek and "Grown Ups" co-stars Maria Bello and Maya Rudoph nearly lost minds when a snake slithered at their feet during a press junket. You never see the snake in this clip, but I can't imagine it's any bigger than the albino python Salma famously danced with in "From Dusk Till Dawn." We only hope that poor Maya Rudolph doesn't have stiletto scars all over her legs after the ordeal. (Huffington Post)