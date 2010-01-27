Celebs Gone Viral: Grammy Nominees

By Dana Flax

Impatiently awaiting your favorite artists' appearances at the Grammys this weekend? Well, look no further: They're already right here buzzin' about the Internet. Check out the pics and stories surrounding your favorite noms setting your iPad aBlaze.

With nearly 200 reprises recorded, the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah" just has to be one of the most covered songs of all time. That being said, Justin Timberlake and Matt Morris' rendition for the "Hope for Haiti Now" telethon was one of the best I've seen in, well, at least a month. If you are one of the few people yet to see it, or yet to see it for the second or fourth or 12th time, check it out. It'll put you in that philanthropic spirit. (Bing)