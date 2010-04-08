WW Comics: Celebrities as Greek Gods

By Melissa Hunter, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Last week, "Clash of the Titans" hit the big screen and, with it, our inner Greek mythology nerds were awakened. And while these roles were all cast with talented actors, we have a hunch that certain celebs were actually Greek gods in another life.

Christina Hendricks

Ancient Greek counterpart: Aphrodite, goddess of love

Mythical qualities: The ruler of love, beauty and sexuality. Zeus had to marry another goddess instead, so that there wouldn't be jealousy among the gods. Kinda like how Don Draper married Betty.