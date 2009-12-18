Editor's Grab Bag for Dec. 18

Someone with a YouTube handle named SleepyBum682 has created an amazingly accurate Sims version of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" video. If genius were measured by how talented you are at Sims, this person would be Einstein. How SleepyBum managed to animate all of the awkward pelvic thrusting dance moves and otherworldly getups (including the red outfit at the end) is beyond me. Even the bathtub scene is pretty spot-on! I had no idea this kind of real-world accuracy was even possibly in the game. (Does this mean I'm out of touch?) A bizarre little discovery like this is why I love the Internet. -- Michelle Lanz