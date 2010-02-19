Editors' Grab Bag for Feb. 19

B&W Oscar Eye Candy

For those in search of a remedy to cold sweats caused by Oscar fever, I prescribe to you the New York Times fantastic 7th Annual Great Performers in Film photo series, devoted to the shining stars of this year's top films.

Photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin capture the essence of each actor's unique personality, from George Clooney and Vera Farmiga to Penelope Cruz and Daniel Day-Lewis. They even manage to make Zach Galifianakis look thoughtful and introspective, which is probably no small feat given the comedian's knack for goofiness.

Also included in the series are portraits of up-and-coming female stars, including a majestic-looking Gabourey Sidibe, and an intimate photo essay documenting nine days in the life of Best Actor nominee Jeff Bridges. If this series proves anything its that you should never underestimate the sexiness of a perfectly exposed black & white photo. -- Michelle Lanz