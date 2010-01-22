Editor's Grab Bag for Jan. 22

The Other Italian Bros

I may be the only human alive who has yet to witness the hot mess that is "Jersey Shore." I'm the last person to get the jokes about fist-pumping, Ron Ron Juice and only just figured out what/who a JWoWW is. The only "Guido" I need in my life is Luigi. Y'know, the hardworking Italian plumber of Mario Bros. fame. I've always said he was the ideal man and ... Wait, what? There's a "Jersey Shore" parody video featuring my beloved Luigi? Move over muscle shirts, gold chains and gelled hair because shells, mustaches and overalls are sure to be the vogue now! -- Cindy Joung