2009 EMA Awards Presenters and Honorees

By Melissa Hunter

The Environmental Media Association's awards recognize the entertainment industry's contributions to environmental efforts. This year, a score of celebrities are coming out to the green carpet (yes, it's actually green) to celebrate the environmental movement and its relationship with entertainment. Wonderwall has the privilege of being the exclusive online destination for this year's awards, so check back Monday Oct. 26th for full coverage of the event.

The ultimate box-office dominator, Harrison Ford will be a presenter at the show. An active conservationist, he's the vice chair of Conservation International among other environmental efforts. And he made archaeology cool, so he gets points for that, too.