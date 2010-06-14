Fantasy Casting: The Goonies

By Michelle Lanz

Can you believe it has been 25 years since "The Goonies" hit the big screen? While this is a reason to celebrate (and rewatch it one night this week), this also means the beloved film of our youth (or pre-existence) is in danger of being remade. It is Hollywood after all (sigh), and crazier remakes have happened in recent years ("Karate Kid," "Psycho," shall I go on?). So click through to see who we think the film industry big-wigs would cast in an abominable "Goonies" remake.