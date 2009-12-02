Feud Watch: Rihanna Disappointed in Dad; Tori's Truce With Candy

By Kat Giantis

Rihanna received a lot of much-needed support after being assaulted by Chris Brown, but one important person apparently didn't extend a helping hand: her father, Ronald Fenty. During a chat this week with Ryan Seacrest, the chanteuse was taken aback by suggestions that her dad was attempting to patch up their relationship. "Really? That sounds very strange to me, since I've been the one trying to reconcile with him forever," she divulged. "I have not heard from my father in over a year. I try, though. I've reached out to him. I did my part. So, now it's on him." According to Rihanna, the silent treatment began when her father misbehaved during her tour. "He disrespected some people on the bus and I didn't like that, so I kind of just let him go back home [to Barbados]," she explained. "I didn't think it was going to be a thing where we weren't talking to each other." Unfortunately, their estrangement didn't stop Fenty from blabbing to the media about the Brown incident. "He kind of did something that was really upsetting. He turned his back on me and went to the media and just got paid to talk about stuff, like all these little interviews he was doing after the whole situation in February," reveals RiRi. "I hadn't spoken to him, and he was speaking as though we did. It was so disappointing to me." She says "numerous" attempts to contact her dad, including on his birthday and Father's Day, have been unsuccessful. "So, this is funny that you're saying he's trying to reconcile," the chart-topper observed, "because he has my number." Keep clicking for more family feud news ...

